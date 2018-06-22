Boston police arrest alleged drug trafficker in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man caught committing a hand-to-hand drug deal in Roxbury Tuesday is facing drug trafficking charges after police found 80 bags of heroin, 13 bags of cocaine and more than $1,200 in cash in his vehicle, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Neighborhood Drug Control Unit were conducting a drug investigation when they saw someone walk up to a motor vehicle to make a suspected drug purchase, according to police. A 47-year-old man, whose name was not released, was arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine and heroin following a subsequent traffic stop.

During a search of the vehicle, police say officers found more than 80 bags of heroin, 13 bags of cocaine and $1,200 cash in the car.

