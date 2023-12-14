A 31-year-old man from Dedham is facing multiple charges after police say he allegedly stole multiple packages from an address in Brighton.

The Boston Police Department said Jeremie Rowell was arrested Wednesday afternoon, following an investigation into a breaking and entering case on Commonwealth Avenue.

The department said officers initially responded to the area of 1152 Commonwealth Ave after a person reportedly tried to enter a building there. After receiving a description of the suspect, Boston PD said police were able to make an arrest after spotting the individual leaving the area.

“Officers ordered the suspect to stop, which he refused, and attempted to flee,” Boston PD stated in a news release. “A lengthy foot pursuit ensued and officers were able to place the suspect into handcuffs.”

Police added that it appeared Rowell was also likely involved in package thefts that occurred the day before in the same area.

The 31-year-old was later charged with attempted breaking and entering, receiving stolen property over $1,200, and larceny from a building and trespassing.

