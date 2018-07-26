Boston police arrest alleged South End graffiti vandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - A serial tagger was caught in the act and arrested by police officers patrolling the South End on Tuesday, Boston police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit were patrolling the area of West Dedham and Tremont streets about 1:14 p.m. spotted a man later identified as Logan O’Keefe, 19, of Mattapan, standing near a large green mailbox with a whiteout marker in his hand, police said.

After noticing that the mailbox had a fresh graffiti tag on it, officers followed O’Keefe down Montgomery Street, where he took a picture of a similar tag on the side of a residential building before vandalizing several other locations, including a silver vent pipe on Tremont Street, according to police.

He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on six counts of felony tagging/graffiti.

