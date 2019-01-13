Boston police arrest armed home invasion suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of forcing his way into an apartment and threatening a man at gunpoint on Saturday will face a judge on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle Neponset Avenue near Loring Street in Hyde Park around 3:30 p.m. spotted 28-year-old Thiago Oliveira quickly getting in a vehicle and speeding off, according to police.

A resident of a nearby apartment told officers that Oliveira had just forced his way into his home and threatened him with a black and silver firearm.

Police say Oliveira attempted to shoot the victim, who he knows, several times and his gun malfunctioned.

Investigators later recovered a discarded firearm less than a mile away from the apartment that matched the victim’s description.

Oliveira was tracked through his electronic monitoring bracelet and arrested hours later when he returned to the apartment.

He is slated to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

