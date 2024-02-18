BOSTON (WHDH) - A Douglas man is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged attempted break-in in Boston on Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person going up a fire escape ladder in the area of Cooper and Lynn streets while wearing all black and a black ski mask found Calvin Feeney, 24, on the Thatcher Street side of the building, according to Boston police.

He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Feeney is expected to be arraigned on charges of attempt to commit a crime, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

