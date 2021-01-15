Boston police arrest attorney wanted in connection with rape, breaking and entering

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston have arrested an attorney who was wanted in connection with a rape and breaking and entering, officials said.

Gary Zerola, 49, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on charges related to the alleged incidents, according to the Boston Police Department.

Zerola was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Investigators had been working to track him down since Wednesday.

He was charged with rape and sexual assault on separate occasions in the late 2000s but was never convicted.

Police say Zerola has ties to both Salem and Boston.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)