Boston police arrest Brockton man on weapons charges after foot chase

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Brockton is facing weapons charges after police say he tried to discard a loaded gun during a foot chase in Jamaica Plain on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in the area of Heath Street about 10:30 p.m. found a group of males in the courtyard of 138 Heath St. and noticed a suspect, later identified as Jakeal Upchurch, run away and throw an object over a nearby fence, according to Boston police.

He was arrested after officers determined the object was a loaded 9 mm Ruger handgun.

Upchurch is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm large capacity, possession of a firearm without FID card, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)