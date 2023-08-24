BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with a recent break-in on Charles Street, officials said.

Officers arrested James Schaff, of Boston, on breaking and entering charges stemming from a break-in at 60 Charles St., according to Boston police.

Officers provided with a description of the suspect spotted Schaff walking on Charles Street around midnight Thursday and arrested him when he tried to walk away from the area, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

