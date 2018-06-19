Boston police arrest Dorchester shooting suspect in NH

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers traveled to New Hampshire Tuesday to arrest a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Dorchester, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit and officers from the U.S. Marshall’s Service arrested Andrew O’Brien, 29, of Rochester, New Hampshire, in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Southern Avenue on June 8, according to a post on the department’s website.

O’Brien will be booked on fugitive of justice charges in New Hampshire and returned to Massachusetts, where he will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

