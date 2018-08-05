Boston police arrest Holbrook man on weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Holbrook man is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with a loaded gun while leaving a large party in Roxbury early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a large group of people leaving a party on Stanwood Street about 2:45 a.m. spotted a man with something protruding out of the right side of his waistband, according to a post on the department’s website.

During a pat frisk, police say the man, later identified as Mario Regis, 36, was found to be in possession of a Glock 26 with 14 live 9mm rounds and one live 9mm round in the chamber. He allegedly did not have a license to carry.

Regis is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a high capacity feeding device, and resisting arrest.

