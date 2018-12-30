Boston police arrest Lynn man in Chinatown stabbing

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a 24-year-old Lynn man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in downtown Boston.

Police say an officer on Saturday night found a man in his late twenties suffering from stab wounds in Chinatown. Police say the man initially refused medical attention but later went to a nearby hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Boston Police said they identified Valenz Joisil as a suspect and arrested him Sunday at a hospital where he had sought treatment for a laceration he received. Police say officers found a knife inside his coat when they arrested him.

Police say Joisil faces charges including attempted murder. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

