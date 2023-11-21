BOSTON (WHDH) - A 36-year-old man was taken into custody after Boston police say he allegedly robbed a person at knifepoint, cutting open the victim’s clothing to get at their cash and other items in the process.

The Boston Police Department said Brandon Frazier of East Boston was arrested after officers were first called to the area of 406 Meridian St. for a report of an armed robbery on Monday.

Police arrived to find the victim, who told authorities that a man had approached him while wielding a knife and demanded money from him.

According to the victim, when he refused, the suspect proceeded to “cut a hole in the victim’s pants” to get at his money, cell phone, and ATM card.

“The victim then stated the suspect placed the knife to his throat and demanded his pin number,” Boston PD stated in a news release.

After the victim refused to give a number, police say the suspect threw the victim’s phone and ATM card to the ground before fleeing the scene.

Frazier was later located by police after an investigation, which included officers locating the weapon that was allegedly used.

The 36-year-old was then taken into custody and charged with Armed Robbery and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon to wit: Knife.

