Boston police arrest man accused of pointing gun at store clerk after dispute

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man was arrested after police say he threatened a store clerk with a gun on Wednesday in Boston.

Officers responding to a person with a gun on Huntington Avenue just before 2:20 p.m. found a store clerk who said a customer threatened to shoot them after learning that the smoke shop portion of the store was closed, police said.

The suspect, identified as Dayne Taylor, 39, allegedly drove by the store in a white SUV and pointed a silver revolver in the clerk’s direction after stopping for a brief moment, police said.

His motor vehicle was spotted by detectives and he was placed under arrest for assault by means of a dangerous weapon, though no gun was found inside of his car, police said.

He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

