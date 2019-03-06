Boston police arrest man accused of robbing pizza delivery driver at gunpoint

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Hyde Park man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Boston last year.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in the area of 20 Prescott St. about 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 8 spoke with the driver, who said he was making a delivery when a man held him up at gunpoint and ordered him to hand over the pizza and valuables, according to Boston police.

On Friday, March 1, the suspect, identified only as a 19-year-old man from Hyde Park, was arrested.

He has since been arraigned on an armed robbery charge in West Roxbury District Court.

