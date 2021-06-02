BOSTON (WHDH) - A 56-year-old Roxbury man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in connection with a shooting incident.

Officers were responding to reports of a person shot Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Warren Street around 3 a.m. were approached by a man who said he had been shot, according to a release issued by police.

The victim refused treatment and walked away from the officers.

Investigators were given a description of the suspect, later identified as Emmitt Thompson, and took him into custody near Catawba Street.

Thompson is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on an assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon charge.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)