Boston police arrest man caught with loaded, stolen gun

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of Boston’s Youth Violence Strike Force on patrol Saturday night were able to recover a stolen handgun.

Officers conducting a traffic stop in the area of 30 Richfield Street in Dorchester found a loaded 9mm Kel-Tec PF-9 handgun inside the vehicle, according to a release issued by police.

Officers were able to place 25-year-old Julius Martinez under arrest without incident.

An investigation later determined the gun had been reported stolen out of Lewiston, Maine.

Martinez will appear in Dorchester District Court on several firearms charges including unlawful possession of a firearm.

