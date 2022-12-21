BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22 year old from Lynn has been arrested by Boston police following several assault and battery cases that happened on Dartmouth Street.

The Boston Police Department said on Wednesday that Wetnsy Louicius was taken into custody and held on a probation violation.

On the department’s website, officials said District D-4 police detectives were in the process of “seeking complaints in Boston Municipal Court on charges of Robbery and Aggravated Assault and Battery” related to three, separate incidents.

The incidents reportedly happened on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the areas of 130 and 145 Dartmouth Street, as well as the instersection of Dartmouth and Appleton streets.

No additional details were given.

