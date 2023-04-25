BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault in Back Bay over the weekend, police announced.

Police previously asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect after they said an individual was assaulted around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Beacon Street and Public Alley 908.

In an update, police said they arrested 33-year-old Nahom Getaneh around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Atkinson Street and Southampton Street in Boston in connection with the incident.

Police said Getaneh was wanted on two outstanding warrants on charges including failure to register as a sex offender and possession of Class B drugs. He is also now facing charges of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery, police said.

MIT officials said the person who was attacked was an MIT student. Officials said a man on a bike grabbed her from behind while she was going into the back door of a sorority house.

The student said the man asked her for food, groped her, then followed her into the building where he further assaulted her.

Students on campus were shaken by the news.

“It was shocking news to hear,” Ritesh Rai said.

“It was really scary to get that email,” Tessa Everett separately said.

Despite the arrest, police said they want people to be aware of their surroundings, keep their heads up, walk with friends at night, change directions if being followed and avoid any distractions.

Getaneh is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges in this case at a later date.

