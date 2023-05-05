BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a man in connection with a pair of robberies at knifepoint at cell phone stores in Jamaica Plain late last month, police announced.

Boston police said Boston officers working with state police and members of the US Marshals Office arrested Akeem Lahens, 32, of Dorchester around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Lahens is now facing charges including armed robbery and kidnapping linked to the Jamaica Plain robberies on April 26 and April 27, officials said.

7NEWS previously spoke with people who work at the stores, who described their experiences.

“He said ‘Don’t play dumb man. I’m not having a good day. Don’t do anything stupid. I don’t want to kill you man,’” Emmanuel Sanchez said of a man he said robbed him while wielding two knives on April 27 at a Cricket Wireless store on Centre Street.

The robbery Sanchez described happened 24 hours after workers said a man showed two knives while robbing a nearby Boost Mobile store.

Store manager Ashley Cruz said the robber at her store took a clerk to a bathroom in the back of the store and brutally assaulted her before taking off.

Down the street, Sanchez said he was also put in a back bathroom but not attacked.

Store workers shared video of the incidents with 7NEWS.

Boston Police also previously shared photos and asked for the public’s help investigating the robbery at the Cricket Wireless store.

Police said their investigation was ongoing as of Friday and asked anyone with additional information to reach out.

