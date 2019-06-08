Boston police arrest man on weapons, drug charges after foot chase

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man with multiple active warrants was arrested in Boston on Friday night after police say they caught him with an illegal loaded handgun and five bags of crack cocaine after a brief foot chase.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s District B-3 Drug Control Unit were patrolling the area of Wayland Street and Howard Avenue about 8:30 p.m. when they tried to stop a motor vehicle for having a passenger they suspected of having active warrants for his arrest, according to police.

But police say the driver sped away and stopped in a parking lot at the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street, where the rear passenger, later identified as Donell Phillips, 31, jumped out of the car and tried to flee the area on foot.

Phillips was arrested a short time later on Bishop Joe L. Smith Way, where police allegedly found him to be in possession of a loaded TCP Taurus firearm and five small plastic bags of crack cocaine.

The driver was issued a citation for operating with a revoked license and allowed to leave.

Phillips, who had five active warrants for his arrest, is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, second offense, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possessing a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

