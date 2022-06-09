BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a Connecticut man who allegedly sold fake Celtics tickets outside TD Garden ahead of Game 3.

Shortly before Game 3 started Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area around the Garden ran into Jeffrey Hall, 29, who had counterfeit tickets to the game on him. Police soon learned that Hall, of Naugatuck, CT, was also wanted on a warrant in Wrentham District Court for Forged Admission Ticket and Unlicensed Ticket Resale. He was arrested for the outstanding warrant. He will appear in court soon for the most recent incident.

Boston Police remind Celtics fans to be wary of counterfeit tickets when trying to snag a seat for the NBA Finals games. The BPD encourages fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies. Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are doing so at the buyer’s own risk.

Any community members with information about the selling of counterfeit tickets are urged to contact Boston Police. Individuals wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

