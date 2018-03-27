Boston Police arrest man they dubbed ‘Spider Man’ robber

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police on Monday arrested a man who they dubbed the “Spider Man” robber for allegedly hopping across rooftops after a robbery in the city’s Back Bay section.

At about 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 561 Boylston Street for a report of a man on the roof breaking into a window.

Police say responding officers observed the suspect, later identified as Dale Thomas, 30, of Saugus, “trying to escape by jumping from roof to roof.”

Officers scaled a fire escape, cornered Thomas and then took him into custody. He was charged with breaking and entering.

Thomas was slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

