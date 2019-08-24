Boston police arrest man who allegedly tossed loaded gun away during foot chase

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing gun charges after allegedly throwing a firearm away as officers chased him after hearing a gunshot Friday, police said.

Officers on patrol in the area of Ames Street in Dorchester at 11:10 p.m. allegedly heard a gunshot nearby and shortly afterward saw a man run past their cruiser before crashing into a fence, police said. The officers pursued the man, who was allegedly clutching his waistband as he fled into a building at 70 Ames Street, and allegedly saw him pull a gun from the right side of his waist and throw it away as he ran up a flight of stairs, according to police.

Police allegedly recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm loaded with seven rounds and arrested the man after a brief struggle.

Jayrheik Thomas, 22, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

