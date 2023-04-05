BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested a suspect on the BPD Most Wanted List Tuesday evening.

Officers arrested 62-year-old Richard Morse around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 25 Parmenter Street, according to police.

At the time of his arrest, Morse was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Boston Municipal Court on charges of breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property, and larceny.

Morse is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

