BOSTON (WHDH) - The owner of a North End restaurant police had considered “armed and dangerous” was taken into custody after going on the run for nearly a week.

The Boston Police Department announced that officers assigned to its Fugitive Unit arrested Patrick Mendoza on Friday morning. The owner of Monica’s Trattoria had been wanted in connection with a brazen shooting in the North End that happened the night of Wednesday, July 12.

The shooting had left a bullet hole in the window of Modern Pastry on Hanover Street and led to a warrant being issued for Mendoza’s arrest on charges that included:

Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)

Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon

Assault and Battery

Video from that night obtained by 7NEWS showed a man police say was Mendoza as he rode up on a bicycle and opened fire on a man. The victim could be seen running away after taking cover behind a nearby vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Mendoza’s arrest came after the city’s licensing board met to review his behavior since the suspect’s name is on Monica’s liquor license.

At the meeting Thursday night, the chair of the licensing board said that someone evading the law is running Monica’s was concerning.

A lawyer representing the family said they have been working to switch who is in charge of the license. The board went on to request that all information regarding who was to take over the business and license be submitted by Friday.

