BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested a Peeping Tom in Brighton over the weekend.

Police said officers assigned to District D-14 (Brighton) responded to a radio call for a suspicious person in the area of Strathmore Road and Lothian Road at 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Officers located an individual matching the given description upon arrival and later identified him as 33-year-old Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, AKA Pascual Oqueli, of Brighton. The suspect was then placed under arrest.

Pascual-Hernadez was found to be wanted on an outstanding default warrant sought out of Brighton District Court on a charge of breaking and entering stemming from a prior incident that occurred in the area of Egremont Road. Information gained by detectives during the investigation determined that Pascual-Hernadez will additionally be charged with criminal harassment, disorderly conduct/(Peeping Tom) and trespassing for several incidents that occurred in the Braemore Road area of Brighton.

The arrest comes more than a week after police released images of a masked man peering into houses after dark. The suspect was wanted for similar crimes in the area of Braemore Road near Boston College.

Officials said Pascual-Hernadez will be arraigned in Brighton District Court Monday.

