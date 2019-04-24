Boston police arrest Reading man accused of stealing National Grid truck

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Reading man accused of stealing a National Grid truck is expected to be arraigned in Boston on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Pearl Street about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday sent out an alert to other departments statewide to be on the lookout for a stolen National Grid of Massachusetts truck.

It was located about an hour later in Allston, along with the 32-year-old suspect, whose name was not released.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Thursday on charges unrelated to the charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and using a motor vehicle without authority stemming from the alleged theft of the truck.

The incident remains under investigation.

