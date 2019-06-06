Boston police arrest RI man on weapons charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Rhode Island man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught with a loaded gun in Roxbury early Thursday morning.

Officers speaking with several people in the area of 11 Brookford Ave. about 3:45 a.m. arrested Alex Dalomba, of Pawtucket, after he was found to be in possession of a loaded .380 Taurus PT 738 handgun that he didn’t have a license to carry, according to Boston police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

