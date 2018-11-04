Boston police arrest South End shooting suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) -

A Roxbury man accused of opening fire in the South End Saturday morning is facing an assault with intent to murder charge, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Emerald Court and Shawmut Avenue about 8:08 a.m. arrested Jamaal Gross-Christie, 20, at Ringgold Park after gathering evidence that showed he had recently fired a handgun, according to Boston police.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

