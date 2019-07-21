Boston police arrest suspect accused of stabbing man, stealing his passport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man is facing assault and robbery charges after allegedly stabbing another man and stealing his passport in Boston Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a person stabbed in the area on 695 Columbia Road at 5:30 p.m. were given a description of the alleged attacker and found a man who matched that description in the area of 8 Allstate Road, according to Boston police.

The victim, who was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening stab wounds, allegedly told officers he was sitting in the park behind 695 Columbia Road when he was approached by the suspect, who pulled out a knife and stabbed him before taking his passport, ID, and cash.

Bernardino Baran-Garcia, 26, of Boston, will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery.

