BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested after a shooting in the city’s Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood left a victim wounded Saturday morning.

Officers assigned to District D-4 were called to the area of 491 Huntington Ave when shots were reported around 11 a.m., near the Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern University.

A victim with multiple gunshot wounds was found nearby and taken to a hospital for what police believe were non-life threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, Boston Police said officers were able to piece together a suspect description that led to a man being stopped in front of the department’s headquarters at Schroeder Plaza.

27-year-old Marcello Holliday of Boston was arrested without incident, according to officials. Charges Holliday will face include Assault to Murder While Armed, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The suspect is scheduled to appear later in Roxbury District Court.

In a statement, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu commended Boston Police for their work, as well as continued efforts to seize illegal guns in the city.

“I’m grateful for the officers responding quickly today at the MFA, from the immediate coordination with community partners to swift action identifying those involved and keeping our residents and visitors safe,” Wu said in a statement provided by the department.

