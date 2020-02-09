Boston police arrest suspect for allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman after leaving a club

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been placed under arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman after leaving a birthday party at a club in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person screaming in the area of Winchester Street around 3:20 a.m. found a woman who said a mutual friend who had offered to drive her home and another man grabbed her and attempted to force her into a vehicle, police said.

Across from where the woman was, police allegedly saw a black vehicle running with the driver’s door open in a parking lot, according to police.

At that time a man ran toward the open driver’s door and refused to stop for officers, police said.

The man entered the vehicle, which fled the parking lot onto Arlington Street and refused to stop for officers while violating numerous auto laws, according to police.

When the vehicle came to a stop in a private lot on Warrenton Street, police arrested the suspect, identified as Tony Santon, 31, for attempted kidnapping, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

