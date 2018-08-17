Boston police arrest suspect in 2016 Mission Hill murder

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man arrested in connection with a fatal 2016 shooting in Mission Hill is expected to face a murder charge Friday, officials said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Fugitive Unit arrested Kevin Fernandes, 24, of Boston, in Mattapan Thursday in connection with the Jan. 13, 2016 shooting death of 33-year-old Eden Jacquet, police said in a statement.

Officers responding to a medical situation on Fenwood Road about 7:39 p.m. that night found Jacquet suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A lengthy investigation led to Fernandes being identified as their suspect.

Fernandes is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

