Boston police arrest suspect in armed robbery at Hyde Park gas station

BOSTON (WHDH) - An armed robbery suspect accused of holding up a Hyde Park convenience store at knifepoint will face a judge Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Mobile service station on Neponset Valley Parkway about 8:15 p.m. Monday spoke with a clerk who said a man had just entered the gas station armed with a knife, demanded money from the cash register and ran away with about $300, according to a post on the Boston Police Department’s website.

After reviewing surveillance video, police identified the suspect as Fabrizio Quintiliani, of Hyde Park, who frequents the store and had been there earlier in the day.

Quintiliani was arrested at his home a short time later on an armed robbery charge and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in West Roxbury District Court.

