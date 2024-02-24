BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in Boston, officials said.

David Joseph Laffey, 61, of Massachusetts, was arrested Friday in the area of Island Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard on two counts of armed robbery in connection with robberies on Commonwealth Avenue and Newbury Street, according to Boston police.

Police say he was found to be in possession of drugs at the time of his arrest and will be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court on two counts of armed robbery and a count of possession of a Class A substance.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

