Boston police arrest suspect in Christmas Day armed robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing an armed robbery charge after police say he and another man stole cash and nearly $2,000 worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store in Mattapan on Christmas Day.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at a convenience store on Walk Hill Street about 8 p.m. reviewed surveillance video and determined Sander Volcy, 24, of Dorchester, and another man had just entered the store while wearing masks, brandished a firearm, and made off with $250 cash and more than $1,900 in lottery tickets, according to Boston police.

Volcy was arrested Thursday afternoon and will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The second suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information should call Boston police.

