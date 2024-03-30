BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting in Dorchester, officials said.

Irvin Woods, 27, of Dorchester was arrested Friday on firearms charges and after further investigation, officers determined he was involved in a shooting earlier in the week, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street around 9 p.m. found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.

