BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Dorchester earlier this year.

Christopher Pina, 39, of Dorchester, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possessing ammunition without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet a building, according to Boston police.

He was arrested in connection with a non-fatal shooting on April 15 on Virginia Street.

Pina is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

