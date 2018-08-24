Boston police arrest suspect in Fourth of July quadruple shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting Dorchester on the Fourth of July, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force, along with members of the Worcester Police Department and state troopers, arrested Jayrie Shoulders, 21, of Dorchester Thursday in the areas of 134 Eastern Ave. in Worcester, according to a post on the department’s website.

Shoulders was arrested in connection with a 6:45 p.m. shooting on Fayston Street that left four people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No additional information was immediately available.

