Boston police arrest suspect in series of North End armed robberies

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a man who they say was caught on surveillance camera robbing a North End convenience store on Thursday and is behind two other recent robberies in the neighborhood.

Dante Mirabella, 53, of Boston, was the masked man who walked into Bob’s Grocery on Endicott Street and pulled a gun out on the cashier before running off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Boston police.

Officers assigned to the District A-1 station arrested Mirabella and recovered a loaded Highpoint .380 caliber firearm in the area of Charter Street and Jackson Avenue about 9:12 p.m. Friday after noticing that he matched the description of a suspect wanted in connection with three recent armed robberies.

Police say they followed him after he conducted multiple hand-to-hand drug transactions on Salem Street and walked to a parked vehicle, where he allegedly grabbed for the firearm in his waistband before being arrested.

Mirabella is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition subsequent offense, and committing a firearm violation with a prior violent/drug crime conviction.

He’s also going to be charged with three counts of armed robbery in connection with the robbery on Thursday, an early morning robbery on Commercial Street on Wednesday and a robbery that occurred on Merrimac Street about 10:52 p.m. that night.

All three incidents involved a man who pulled a gun on the victims and demanded cash.

No additional information was immediately available.

