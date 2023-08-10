BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department says a suspect is in custody and a dog has been reunited with its owner after it was stolen over the weekend in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood.

“Alejandro,” an 8-year-old Chihuahua, was reunited with its owner after police received a tip on the dog’s whereabouts and tracked the pet down, a news release from the department said.

According to Boston PD, a Sergeant Detective worked off of the tip and was searching the area of Old Colony Avenue Thursday morning when the official saw an individual who matched the description of a suspect seen on video walking away from a Whole Foods with the stolen dog on Aug. 5.

“The Sergeant Detective said to the female, ‘Where is the dog?’ which she replied that she did not know,” the news release stated. “The Sergeant Detective advised the female of the reward for the dog, and the female responded she wanted the money first. The Sergeant Detective stated to the female that he needed to see the dog first.”

The suspect returned with the dog soon afterwards, leading to police taking in Alejandro as well as the woman, identified as Emily Sardo, 24, of Boston.

Sardo was later found to have a warrant out for her arrest, resulting in her being taken into custody, according to police.

The police department said Sardo was scheduled to be arraigned in South Boston District Court in the near-future with additional charges to be filed. Meanwhile, Alejandro has since been reunited with his owner.

The reunion came days after Shelly Vermani told 7NEWS she just wanted her Chihuahua back unharmed.

She said the dog was stolen on Westland Avenue after she left him outside a Whole Foods to grab some items. Alejandro was later seen a half-hour later in the area of Mass. Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

A traveling nurse, Vermani said at the time that Alejandro has been her companion on many trips.

“He’s traveled with me everywhere, he’s gone backpacking, hiking, he’s just the happiest dog in whatever he does,” she said.

