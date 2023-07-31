BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted for allegedly stealing a truck in Dorchester while an infant was still inside of it has been arrested, according to authorities.

The Boston Police Department announced the arrest of Cristofanes “Christopher” Mendes, 33, on Monday. The police department named Mendes as a suspect a week ago as they continued to investigate the incident that occurred at Geneva Avenue and Westville Street on July 14.

Surveillance video captured the moment the suspect approached a parked pickup truck and got into the vehicle, driving off while an infant was still inside and in a car seat. The child’s family had been right next to the truck on a sidewalk when the theft occurred.

Video obtained by 7NEWS showed the vehicle return to the area shortly afterwards, with the suspect leaving the infant on a street curb. About an hour later, officers located the stolen truck on Columbia Road.

Two weeks later, on Monday, July 31, Boston police officers located Mendes in the area of Mass Ave. and Chesterton Street in Roxbury where he was arrested without incident.

Facing charges of larceny and recklessly endangering a child, Mendes was slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)