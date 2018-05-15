Boston police arrest Swampscott man on rape charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Swampscott man accused of raping two different people at gunpoint in Boston will face a judge Wednesday, Boston police said.

Joseph Losano, 51, was arrested Tuesday by detectives assigned to the Boston Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit, members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and with the assistance of Peabody and Swampscott police, according to Boston police.

Losano, who is accused of taking two victims into his vehicle and later sexually assaulting them at gunpoint, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury District Court on two counts of rape.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Losano is urged to come forward and contact the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at (617) 343-4400.

