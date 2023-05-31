A 14-year-old boy is facing several firearm-related charges after Boston police say he was found with a loaded revolver in his waistband.

The Boston Police Department said officers made the arrest just before 1 a.m. on Monday, May 29, after responding to Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury for a reported shot spotter activation. The department said officers began searching the neighborhood after being given a description of two suspects that fled the area.

According to police, the two were later located and while speaking with officers, one of the suspects allegedly reached for his waistband.

“Officers immediately attempted to grab the suspect’s hands, and a struggle ensued,” a news release from the department stated. “Officers were quickly able to place the suspect into handcuffs and recovered a loaded firearm from his waistband.”

The police department said the firearm was later determined to be a Harrington & Richardson Model 949 revolver that had four rounds in its chamber.

According to officials, the 14 year old is now facing charges that include:

Delinquent to wit

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Delinquent to wit

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

The teen was expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.