Boston police arrest teens accused of beating up, robbing juvenile

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two 17-year-old boys accused of beating up and robbing another juvenile in Roxbury are expected to face a judge on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery on Malcolm X Boulevard about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday spoke with the juvenile victim, who said he had just been repeatedly punched by a group of boys who broke his glasses and stole his wallet, according to Boston police.

During a search of the area, police say officers located and arrested two 17-year-olds who matched the description provided by the victim.

The boys were found to be in possession of the victim’s stolen property.

The suspects, whose names were not released because of their ages, are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury District Court on charges including unarmed robbery, trespassing, and receiving stolen goods.

