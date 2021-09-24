BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a woman who was featured on the department’s Most Wanted list.

Rebecca Savickas, 40, of Boston, was taken into custody in the area of Columbia Road and Stoughton Street around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to Boston police.

She is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Omara Shears, Samuel Poole Jr., Peter Brewer, Ricardo Fernanez, Stacie Shields, and Hung Tien Pham remain on the Most Wanted list.

No additional information has been released.

