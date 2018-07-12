Boston police arrested 2nd suspect in deadly Fourth of July shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a second man in connection with a deadly Fourth of July shooting in Dorchester, officials said.

Travis Phillips, 27, of Dorchester, was arrested about 11:15 a.m. in the area of 150 Worcester St. in South End on a warrant in connection with the July 4 shooting death of Deondra Lee, 36, of Dorchester, according to a post on the department’s website.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Brookford and Dacia streets in Dorchester about 9:50 p.m. found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lee was rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Phillips’ arrest came two days after police arrested Michael Carleton, 32, of Mattapan, in the area of 90 Woodbole Street in Mattapan.

He pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday in Roxbury District Court.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

