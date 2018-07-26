Boston police ask for photos, videos in van crash that killed 3-year-old boy, injured sister

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their investigation of a South Boston van crash Thursday that left a 3-year-old boy dead and his 4-year-old sister injured.

Anyone with cellphone videos or pictures taken before, during or after the deadly collision at the intersection of L and East Sixth streets is asked to email them directory to Det. Sgt. Thomas Barrett at thomas.barrett@pd.boston.gov.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was killed when a two-vehicle collision sent a van up and over a curb and into his stroller.

His 4-year-old sister remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

A woman who was pushing the stroller was uninjured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)