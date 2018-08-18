Boston police ask for help finding missing man

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help finding a missing Emerson film professor who was last seen Thursday evening.
Robert Todd, 54, was last seen entering Franklin Park.
Todd is a lyrical filmmaker, sound and visual artist, and a professor at Emerson University.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Det. Monteiro at 617-343-5630.
(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)