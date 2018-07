Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Jose Ulloa, 70, was last seen on July 12 in the area of 942 Hyde Park Avenue, according to a press release issued by police.

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, dark grey sweatpants, black sneakers with white soles and a black wristwatch.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ulloa is asked to call 911 or contact Hyde Park detectives at 617-343-5607